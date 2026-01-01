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Wild Kratts

Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)

47m 26s

The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.

Aired: 09/14/27
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Austin City Limits
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile with special guest Bonnie Raitt.
Preview: S52 E5202 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
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  • Wild Kratts Season 6
  • Wild Kratts Season 5
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 3
  • Wild Kratts Season 2
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
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