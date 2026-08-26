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Wild Kratts

Panda Power Up! (ASL)

Season 4 Episode 2 | 26m 25s

While checking out the endangered giant panda, the Wild Kratts become stranded in the bamboo forests of China without power to use any of their equipment. They must figure out how to 'power up' in time to help save the pandas, who are being turned into roboticized stuffed toys by the nefarious villain, Zach Varmitech.

Aired: 09/15/27
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Austin City Limits
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile with special guest Bonnie Raitt.
Preview: S52 E5202 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Latest Episodes
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Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:25
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Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25