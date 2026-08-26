Panda Power Up! (ASL)

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile with special guest Bonnie Raitt.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Wild Kratts Season 7
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Wild Kratts Season 6
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Wild Kratts Season 5
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Wild Kratts Season 4
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Wild Kratts Season 3
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Wild Kratts Season 2
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Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts discover a band of wild ponies and reunite a young foal with his mother.
The Kratts are on a mission to uncover the secret life of the elusive great white shark.
The Bros find a baby loon and go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents.
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.