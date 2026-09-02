All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Kratts

Polar Bears Don't Dance (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 7 | 26m 25s

While in the Arctic, Martin and Chris are on a mission to discover how animals move around in different environments. Their new knowledge comes in handy when they discover that Zach Varmitech has kidnapped a Walrus calf and a Polar bear cub. The Wild Kratts team must do what it takes to return the baby animals to their mothers.

Aired: 11/30/27
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 7
  • Wild Kratts Season 6
  • Wild Kratts Season 5
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 3
  • Wild Kratts Season 2
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Wild Kratts
Wild Ponies (ASL)
The Kratts discover a band of wild ponies and reunite a young foal with his mother.
Episode: S5 E7 | 26:24
Wild Kratts
Panda Power Up! (ASL)
The Wild Kratts gets stranded in the bamboo forests of China.
Episode: S4 E2 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz (ASL)
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Stuck on Sharks (ASL)
The Kratts are on a mission to uncover the secret life of the elusive great white shark.
Episode: S1 E37 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Happy Turkey Day (ASL)
The Wild Kratts embark on a mission to stop Gourmand from catching a turkey.
Episode: S2 E5 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Chimpanzee and Me (ASL)
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
In Search of the Easter Bunny (ASL)
The bros think a really cool adventure would be to actually go find the real Easter Bunny.
Episode: S6 E1 | 26:24
Wild Kratts
Mystery of the North Pole Penguins? (ASL)
The Wild Kratts are hanging out with Emperor penguins at the South Pole.
Episode: S5 E1 | 26:24
Wild Kratts
Duck, Duck, Loon!
The Bros find a baby loon and go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents.
Episode: S7 E17 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Butternut Tree
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Episode: S7 E20 | 26:25