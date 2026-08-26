All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wild Kratts

Bumblezzzz (ASL)

Season 7 Episode 10 | 26m 25s

On a "mini" creature adventure, Martin and Chris encounter a hungry salamander and need to escape. Lost and unsure of their location, they ride a bumblebee, learning about it along the way. Unfortunately, they lose their adventure gear in the bee’s pollen pockets. Meanwhile, Zach is capturing endangered bumblebees, so the brothers activate Bumble Bee powers to and free the bees!

Aired: 09/15/27
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:01
Great Performances
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen as The Met's Tristan Und Isolde
Michael Spyres and Lise Davidsen, as the title characters, sing an excerpt from Act II.
Clip: S54 E1 | 2:01
Watch 0:30
Austin City Limits
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile
Watch ACL Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile with special guest Bonnie Raitt.
Preview: S52 E5202 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Wild Kratts Season 7
  • Wild Kratts Season 6
  • Wild Kratts Season 5
  • Wild Kratts Season 4
  • Wild Kratts Season 3
  • Wild Kratts Season 2
  • Wild Kratts Season 1
Wild Kratts
Duck, Duck, Loon!
The Bros find a baby loon and go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents.
Episode: S7 E17 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Butternut Tree
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.
Episode: S7 E20 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Shapes of the Armadillo
Can the shapes of the armadillo help the Wild Kratts defeat Zach?
Episode: S7 E18 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Moose Nibbles
The Kratt Bros decide to take a day off from adventuring by going camping!
Episode: S7 E14 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Mini Heroes & Mighty Mouths
The bros get swept up in the planktonic lifestyle.
Episode: S7 E11 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Chimpanzee and Me
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Bumblezzzz
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
Episode: S7 E10 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Salamander Streaming
The gang goes "salamander streaming!"
Episode: S7 E12 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
No Name Dream
The Kratts try to name all the baby animals and learn more about their “creaturenality."
Episode: S7 E6 | 26:25
Wild Kratts
Fish Out of Water
The bros become marooned in the world of the mudskipper, a fish that can walk on land.
Episode: S7 E7 | 26:25