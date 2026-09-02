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Wild Kratts

Happy Turkey Day (ASL)

Season 2 Episode 5 | 26m 25s

The Wild Kratts embark on a mission to defend the honor of the wild turkey and to stop Gourmand, who is hunting for the largest, fattest turkey in the forest.

Aired: 09/01/27
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
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