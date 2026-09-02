In Search of the Easter Bunny (ASL)

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Wild Kratts Season 7
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Wild Kratts Season 6
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Wild Kratts Season 5
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Wild Kratts Season 4
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Wild Kratts Season 3
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Wild Kratts Season 2
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Wild Kratts Season 1
Martin and Chris are on a mission to discover how animals move around in different environments.
Martin and Chris go on a "mini" creature adventure and learn about bumblebees.
The Kratts discover a band of wild ponies and reunite a young foal with his mother.
The Kratts are on a mission to uncover the secret life of the elusive great white shark.
The Wild Kratts embark on a mission to stop Gourmand from catching a turkey.
The gang ventures into Uganda's tropical forest and learns about chimpanzees.
The Wild Kratts are hanging out with Emperor penguins at the South Pole.
The Bros find a baby loon and go on a mini quest to rescue the baby bird and find its parents.
Martin and Chris stumble upon a rare and endangered seedling of a butternut tree.