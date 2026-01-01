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American Masters

Liz Diller and Ric Scofidio's first major building project

Season 40 Episode 7 | 2m 15s

In 2001, the Institute of Contemporary Arts (ICA) in Boston, Massachusetts held a forum for architects to bid on designing its new building. Despite their relative newness to designing buildings, Diller and Scofidio presented their bid and eventually won. "The combination of Ric's technical abilities with Liz's control is a force to be reckoned with."

Support for American Masters is provided by AARP, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Burton P. and Judith B. Resnick Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Jeffrey Katz and Beth Rogers, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Marc Haas Foundation, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Candace King Weir, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Laura Richards and Jim Naughton, Filomen M. Dagostino Foundation, André and Elizabeth Kertész Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, The Charina Endowment Fund, and public television viewers.
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