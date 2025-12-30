All rights reserved. © 2026
All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks

Season 6 Episode 2 | 53m 35s

James visits a local nurse to tend to one of her rescue dogs, and ends up buying an X-Ray machine from the hospital; however, he hadn't taken into account Siegfried's reaction, or the problems it would bring to the house.

Aired: 01/17/26 | Expires: 02/01/26
Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
  • All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Watch 58:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort and Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:58
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Fixes
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:35
Watch 52:23
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 52:23
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Captain Farnon?
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:34
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05