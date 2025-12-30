Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks

Extras
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
All Creatures Great and Small Season 6
All Creatures Great and Small Season 5
All Creatures Great and Small Season 4
All Creatures Great and Small Season 3
All Creatures Great and Small Season 2
All Creatures Great and Small Season 1
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.