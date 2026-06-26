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Firing Line

AMERICA AT 250 – PURSUING A MORE PERFECT UNION

56m 46s

250 years after the Declaration of Independence, Margaret Hoover examines the institutions and sacrifices that have sustained its ideals through conversations with Justice Neil Gorsuch, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Gen. Stanley McChrystal

Aired: 06/25/26
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