All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Encore: Dave Wiskus

Season 2026 Episode 34 | 26m 46s

Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy, how the rapidly growing industry is changing the traditional media ecosystem, and what it means for entertainment, content moderation, and politics.

Aired: 08/13/26
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
A River on the Brink Preview
A writer-photographer duo explores the Rio Grande and threats to its future.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Watch Carlos Vives y La Provincia on Austin City Limits
Preview: S52 E5201 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jamie Dimon
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon unveils a $750B affordable housing and community development project.
Episode: S2026 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melat Kiros
Why is democratic socialism gaining momentum? Colorado House candidate Melat Kiros makes the case.
Episode: S2026 E32 | 26:46
Watch 23:55
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch discusses the heroes of the American Revolution and the importance of civics education.
Episode: S2026 E31 | 23:55
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Stanley McChrystal
Stanley McChrystal discusses the role of the military in America’s 250-year-old democracy.
Episode: S2026 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Eva Moskowitz
Eva Moskowitz examines America’s education crisis and obstacles to reform.
Episode: S2026 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Jon Meacham examines our triumphs and tragedies through his book “American Struggle."
Episode: S2026 E28 | 26:46
Watch 56:46
Firing Line
AMERICA AT 250 – PURSUING A MORE PERFECT UNION
America at 250: Hoover explores how courts, states, and military service sustain the republic.
Episode: S2026 E27 | 56:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Episode: S2026 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Constitutional scholar Melissa Murray examines why every American should read the Constitution.
Episode: S2026 E24 | 26:46