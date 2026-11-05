E7 | BBQ Smoker; Picking Out a Tree | Ask This Old House

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Experience an Alpine winter wonderland, from snowy spruce forests to marching reindeer.
Latest Episodes
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Ross installs smart privacy film on a window; Jenn designs a Santa Fe garden walkway.
Easy mini-split upgrade; best of Boston accent; stucco foundation skirting installation.
Comparing home insulation options; fixing a sticking front door; evolution of thermostats.
Adding a hose spigot; planting cover crops; revisiting best of cutaway demonstrations.
Heath upgrades pull-chain lights; patching a lawn with sod; best of "What Is It?" moments.
Mark learns about adobe; Tom shares a miter trick; Jenn revisits a project from season 18.
Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.