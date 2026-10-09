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Ask This Old House

E4 | Sticking Front Door; Insulation | Ask This Old House

Season 25 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Richard Trethewey, Ross Trethewey, and Kevin O'Connor look back at clips to see how thermostats have evolved over the 25 years AskTOH has been on the air. Then, Ross compares common home insulation types, sharing which materials may work best for various situations. Nathan Gilbert helps a homeowner fix a sticking antique front door by replacing the worn hinges, lock hardware, and the door sweep.

Aired: 10/21/26 | Expires: 11/05/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Arthur
Binky Barnes Investigation- :15
Binky Barnes Investigation- Watch Now!- :15
Clip: 0:15
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Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
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Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Episode: S24 E25 | 23:42
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E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
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E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
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Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
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Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
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E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
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