E1 | Adobe Bricks and Miter Tricks | Ask This Old House

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
A barbecue pitmaster and artist carve their own paths to find success.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Latest Episodes
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Season 24 | Ask This Old House
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Season 20 - Ask This Old House
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Ask This Old House Season 18
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Ask This Old House Season 15
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Ask This Old House Season 14
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Ask This Old House Season 13
Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.