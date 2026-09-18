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Ask This Old House

E1 | Adobe Bricks and Miter Tricks | Ask This Old House

Season 25 Episode 1 | 23m 42s

Kicking off Ask This Old House's 25th season, Mark McCullough travels to New Mexico to learn the art of adobe, from mixing and forming bricks to repairing a cracked earthen floor. Tom Silva shows Kevin O'Connor an easy trick for cutting miters on imperfect corners. Then, Jenn Nawada revisits a garden she transformed on the show over 10 years ago to see it fully grown in and flourishing.

Aired: 09/30/26 | Expires: 10/15/26
Funding for Ask This Old House is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 3
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 5:58
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 2
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 15:08
Arthur
Wizard Academy Gameplay Part 1
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Clip: 9:01
Arthur
Arthur's Tricks and Treats Gameplay
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
Clip: 15:41
Arthur
Moonlight Mazes Gameplay
Explore mazes at nighttime with Buster and D.W.
Clip: 22:15
Wild Kratts
Wild Kratts: Creepy Creatures (ASL)
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Special: 47:26
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Texas Monthly Presents: The Story
On Their Own Terms Preview
A barbecue pitmaster and artist carve their own paths to find success.
Preview: S2 E13 | 0:30
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
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E26 | Outdoor TV; Granite Fire Pit | Ask This Old House
Installing an outdoor TV enclosure; preparing for a renovation; granite slab fire pit.
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Outdoor movie night tech; basics of homeowners' insurance; how to build a picnic table.
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E24 | Tile Soap Holders; Swirl Ceiling | Ask This Old House
Replacing vintage ceramic toothbrush and soap holders; patching a swirl ceiling crack.
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E23 | Paver Walkway; Mowing a Lawn 101 | Ask This Old House
Basics of mowing a lawn; how to vet a contractor; installing a concrete paver walkway.
Episode: S24 E23 | 23:42
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E22 | Flower Vase; Smart Garage Opener | Ask This Old House
Turning a flower vase on the lathe; upgrading a garage door opener to have smart control.
Episode: S24 E22 | 23:42
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E21 | Running Power to a Shed | Ask This Old House
Running power to an outbuilding; basic tools for painting a room; compost versus disposal
Episode: S24 E21 | 23:42
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E20 | Hang Shades, Steep Landscaping | Ask This Old House
Nathan installs top-down bottom-up shades. Jenn landscapes a steep front yard.
Episode: S24 E20 | 23:42
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E19 | Arch Accent, Pea Stone Patio | Ask This Old House
Painting an arch accent wall; debunking plant myths; installing a pea gravel patio.
Episode: S24 E19 | 23:42
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E18 | NOLA Shutters, Hardwired Alarms | Ask This Old House
New Orleans shutter installation; choosing a fertilizer; hardwired smoke detectors.
Episode: S24 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
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E17 | Lead Testing, Hillside Steps | Ask This Old House
Sink drain maintenance; methods for testing lead-based paint; granite hillside steps.
Episode: S24 E17 | 23:42