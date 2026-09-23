Tex Machina: AI, Energy and Water in Texas

Extras
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Arthur needs help to learn new spells, save his friends, and defeat Moldywart in his tower lair!
Mix and match each character's favorite treats before time runs out.
The Kratt brothers return for a creepy, crawly Halloween special.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
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Made in Texas Season 2
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Made in Texas
A documentary about Swedish sculptor Kent Ullberg's Texas art and passion for nature.
This Curtis Craven story reveals the world of East Texas cowboys, trainers, and auctions.
Uncovering how unsustainable water use threatens the future of the Ogallala Aquifer.
For over 40 years, KPFT's Prison Show has been a vital lifeline for inmates and their families.
Learn music genres that were born from African American history and culture.
Fred Bednarski survived a Nazi camp and helped desegregate Ole Miss.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
When a beloved barrio is threatened in the name of progress, its residents fight back.
Archaeologist Michael Collins risked it all to save 30 acres deep in the heart of Texas.
Stories about an award-winning band & a story on the important work to find transplant donors.