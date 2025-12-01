All rights reserved. © 2025
Made in Texas

Ullberg: Wind in the Sails

Season 2 Episode 208 | 56m 46s

A documentary about Swedish sculptor Kent Ullberg's Texas art and passion for nature.

Aired: 06/20/26 | Expires: 06/21/27
