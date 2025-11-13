All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Made in Texas

The Prison Show

Season 2 Episode 205 | 56m 46s

This documentary explores KPFT 90.1 FM’s The Prison Show, a Houston radio program connecting incarcerated people with loved ones for over 40 years. Highlighting its history and impact, the film shows how the broadcast offers emotional support, helps families endure the penal system, and fosters hope within prison walls.

Aired: 03/21/26 | Expires: 03/22/27
"Support for Made in Texas is made possible by H-E-B, learn more about their sustainability efforts at OurTexasOurFuture.com."
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump urges Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
News Wrap: Trump urges Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu
Clip: E316 | 5:45
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Trump faces fresh Epstein questions after release of emails
Trump faces fresh Epstein questions as new emails and files are released
Clip: E316 | 6:08
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
MLB pitchers face charges in latest sports gambling scandal
Indictment of MLB pitchers raises questions about impact of legal sports betting
Clip: E316 | 5:44
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Ousted immigration judge describes deepening court backlog
Ousted immigration judge describes deepening court backlog
Clip: E316 | 6:45
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
David Szalay on his Booker Prize-winning novel 'Flesh'
David Szalay on winning the Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh'
Clip: E316 | 5:45
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:49
Made in Texas
A Way of Life: East Texas Cowboys
This Curtis Craven story reveals the world of East Texas cowboys, trainers, and auctions.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 26:45
Made in Texas
The Kicker
Fred Bednarski survived a Nazi camp and helped desegregate Ole Miss.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 56:49
Made in Texas
Duranguito
When a beloved barrio is threatened in the name of progress, its residents fight back.
Episode: S2 E201 | 56:49