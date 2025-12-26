All rights reserved. © 2025
PBS News Hour

December 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Episode 361 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a deadly wave of Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s capital as Zelenskyy heads to Florida for talks with Trump. How a company in landlocked Nebraska is connected to efforts to combat plastic pollution in oceans. Plus, scientists in Yellowstone National Park use artificial intelligence to try to decode the language of wolves.

Aired: 12/26/25 | Expires: 01/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
