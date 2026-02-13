February 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end.
