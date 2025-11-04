All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Made in Texas

Broken Bread

Season 2 Episode 202 | 57m 53s

Broken Bread explores senior food insecurity in the Texas Panhandle, revealing causes like rising costs, rural isolation, and limited support. Through stories and expert insight, it highlights the growing need among adults aged 50–59 and showcases local efforts to close service gaps and ensure no senior is left behind.

Aired: 11/08/25 | Expires: 11/09/26
"Support for Made in Texas is made possible by H-E-B, learn more about their sustainability efforts at OurTexasOurFuture.com."
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
Pigeon Gangs of New York: 5th Ave vs. Central Park
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of The Pigeon Hustle
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Preview: S44 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: High-Risk Build Preview
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Preview: S52 E19 | 0:30
Watch 3:26
Nature
Pigeon Dating Rituals: The Strut, The Coo… and The Kiss
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
Clip: S44 E3 | 3:26
Watch 2:22
Nature
How NYC Pigeons Survive the City That Never Sleeps
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Clip: S44 E3 | 2:22
Watch 1:11:15
NOVA
Interview: Extremophiles, the Deep Sea, and Alien Life with Peter Girguis
Dive into how Earth’s weirdest microbes could help us spot extraterrestrial life.
Special: 1:11:15
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
'Injustice' explores Trump's effort to politicize DOJ
New book 'Injustice' explores Trump's decade-long effort to politicize DOJ
Clip: E308 | 8:18
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Shutdown ties record for longest in history
News Wrap: At 35 days, government shutdown ties record for longest in history
Clip: E308 | 5:45
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
California redistricting becomes expensive and divisive
California redistricting battle becomes expensive and deeply divisive
Clip: E308 | 9:07
Latest Episodes
Watch 56:49
Made in Texas
A Way of Life: East Texas Cowboys
This Curtis Craven story reveals the world of East Texas cowboys, trainers, and auctions.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 26:45
Made in Texas
The Kicker
Fred Bednarski survived a Nazi camp and helped desegregate Ole Miss.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 56:49
Made in Texas
Duranguito
When a beloved barrio is threatened in the name of progress, its residents fight back.
Episode: S2 E201 | 56:49