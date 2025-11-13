All rights reserved. © 2025
Made in Texas

The Rain We Keep

Season 2 Episode 206 | 57m 55s

This documentary from Panhandle PBS explores the urgent water crisis facing the Texas High Plains. Centered around the dwindling Ogallala Aquifer, the primary water source for the region, the series uncovers how unsustainable water use threatens the future of agriculture, towns, and ecosystems across the Panhandle.

Aired: 04/11/26 | Expires: 04/13/27
