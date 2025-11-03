All rights reserved. © 2025
Made in Texas

The Kicker

Season 2 Episode 203 | 26m 45s

Fred Bednarski was a child when his family was moved from their home and to a Nazi labor camp. After being liberated and waiting four years to immigrate to the United States, Fred became the first soccer style kicker in college football and went on to serve in the Army and was sent by President Kennedy to keep the peace as James Meredith became the first African-American student at Ole Miss.

Aired: 01/24/26 | Expires: 01/25/27
