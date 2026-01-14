All rights reserved. © 2026
Made in Texas

The Quilt

Season 2 Episode 204 | 56m 49s

This music documentary was developed with a family audience in mind. It is suitable for children and adults. The film teaches about the music genres that were born and formed by African American history and culture. It will be scheduled In February to coincide with Black History month. It was presented by Austin PBS.

Aired: 02/15/26 | Expires: 02/15/27
Watch 56:46
Made in Texas
Ullberg: Wind in the Sails
A documentary about Swedish sculptor Kent Ullberg's Texas art and passion for nature.
Episode: S2 E208 | 56:46
Watch 56:49
Made in Texas
A Way of Life: East Texas Cowboys
This Curtis Craven story reveals the world of East Texas cowboys, trainers, and auctions.
Episode: S2 E207 | 56:49
Watch 57:55
Made in Texas
The Rain We Keep
Uncovering how unsustainable water use threatens the future of the Ogallala Aquifer.
Episode: S2 E206 | 57:55
Watch 56:46
Made in Texas
The Prison Show
For over 40 years, KPFT's Prison Show has been a vital lifeline for inmates and their families.
Episode: S2 E205 | 56:46
Watch 26:45
Made in Texas
The Kicker
Fred Bednarski survived a Nazi camp and helped desegregate Ole Miss.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 56:49
Made in Texas
Duranguito
When a beloved barrio is threatened in the name of progress, its residents fight back.
Episode: S2 E201 | 56:49
Watch 56:46
Made in Texas
The Stones Are Speaking
Archaeologist Michael Collins risked it all to save 30 acres deep in the heart of Texas.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:46
Watch 56:46
Made in Texas
The West Texas Boys & Organ Trail
Stories about an award-winning band & a story on the important work to find transplant donors.
Episode: S1 E5 | 56:46
Watch 55:48
Made in Texas
One Question
Becky Ferguson talks to former President George W. Bush.
Episode: S1 E4 | 55:48