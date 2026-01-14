Extras
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Made in Texas Season 2
-
Made in Texas
A documentary about Swedish sculptor Kent Ullberg's Texas art and passion for nature.
This Curtis Craven story reveals the world of East Texas cowboys, trainers, and auctions.
Uncovering how unsustainable water use threatens the future of the Ogallala Aquifer.
For over 40 years, KPFT's Prison Show has been a vital lifeline for inmates and their families.
Fred Bednarski survived a Nazi camp and helped desegregate Ole Miss.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
When a beloved barrio is threatened in the name of progress, its residents fight back.
Archaeologist Michael Collins risked it all to save 30 acres deep in the heart of Texas.
Stories about an award-winning band & a story on the important work to find transplant donors.
Becky Ferguson talks to former President George W. Bush.