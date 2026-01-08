All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Amy Klobuchar

Season 2021 Episode 445 | 26m 46s

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) discusses the explosive growth of big tech and corporate mergers. She outlines her proposed antitrust reforms to fight back against monopolies and explains why every American should be paying attention.

Aired: 05/06/21
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Asteroids: Spark of Life? Preview
What if violent asteroid impacts actually jump-started life on Earth? Explore a dramatic theory.
Preview: S53 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Preview: S6 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:27
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Clip: S6 E2 | 1:27
Watch 2:13
Nature
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:13
Watch 2:56
Nature
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:56
Watch 2:27
Nature
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Clip: S44 E5 | 2:27
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Siegfried & Mrs. Hall
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
Clip: S6 | 2:58
Watch 2:10
All Creatures Great and Small
The Cast on the Season 6 Time Jump
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Clip: S6 | 2:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Hertling
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Episode: S2025 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2025 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46