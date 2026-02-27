All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Mark Cuban

Season 2026 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

Mark Cuban discusses the cost of healthcare and his battle to lower the price of prescription drugs.

Aired: 02/26/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 15:35
Nature
Project Shark | WILD HOPE
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Special: 15:35
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Actor Rose Byrne on her Oscar-nominated performance
Rose Byrne on her Oscar-nominated performance as an unraveling mother
Clip: S2026 E45 | 7:09
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Michael Harriot joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'
Michael Harriot and Geoff Bennett rethink Black history on 'Settle In'
Clip: S2026 E45 | 5:55
Watch 6:24
PBS News Hour
What happened during Hillary Clinton's deposition on Epstein
What happened during Hillary Clinton's closed-door deposition on Jeffrey Epstein
Clip: S2026 E45 | 6:24
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 U.S. citizens involved in Cuba boat shooting
News Wrap: 2 involved in Cuba speedboat shooting were U.S. citizens, official says
Clip: S2026 E45 | 6:12
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Iran talks end without deal, mediator reports progress
No deal reached as U.S.-Iran talks conclude, but mediator says progress made
Clip: S2026 E45 | 4:04
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on U.S.-Iran talks and potential for war
Mideast experts on U.S.-Iran negotiations and potential for war
Clip: S2026 E45 | 7:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brian O'Hara
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Noa Tishby
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:46