Firing Line

Jon Meacham

Season 2026 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies, the legacy of Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the challenges to democracy in the Trump era, through his new book, "American Struggle."

Aired: 02/19/26
