All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Iran: The Road to War

Season 2026 Episode 11 | 26m 46s

As the war in Iran continues, Firing Line looks back at interviews with policymakers and experts—including Sen. Tom Cotton, retired Gen. David Petraeus, and former Sec. of State Condoleezza Rice—about America’s long-simmering conflict with Iran.

Aired: 03/12/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 17:54
Amanpour and Company
Iran, Venezuela, Cuba: Is Trump Beginning a New Era of Regime Change?
Vivian Salama analyzes Trump's strategy in Iran and whether it could spillover to Cuba.
Clip: S2026 E8116 | 17:54
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2026
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Episode: S2026 E8116 | 55:53
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian troops share lessons on stopping Iran's drones
Ukrainian troops share lessons learned from fighting Iran's Shahed drones
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:05
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising energy fears
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising global energy fears
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:09
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
Clip: S2026 E54 | 4:51
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Clip: S2026 E54 | 6:17
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
How Ukraine is helping the U.S. defend against Iran's drones
How Ukraine is helping the U.S. defend against Iran's drone attacks
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:38
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran in a 2022 interview.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Episode: S2026 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brian O'Hara
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Noa Tishby
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45