All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firing Line

Brandon Johnson

Season 2026 Episode 4 | 26m 46s

Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump—while facing a budget and pension crisis that threatens the city’s financial future. He addresses setbacks to his progressive agenda and the hard choices ahead.

Aired: 01/22/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:28
Nature
This Pregnant Monkey Is Not Ready (Yet)
Even in the wild, no one is born knowing how to be a parent.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:28
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Can Dogs Talk? Preview
Do speech buttons really allow dogs to talk to us? Scientists investigate.
Preview: S53 E3 | 0:30
Watch 3:15
Nature
Wasps Feed Live Caterpillars to Young
Why does a potter wasp seal living caterpillars inside her nest?
Clip: S44 E6 | 3:15
Watch 2:57
Nature
How Crane Parents Defend Their Eggs
When danger threatens the nest, these crane parents must stand together.
Clip: S44 E6 | 2:57
Watch 17:23
Nature
The Comeback Cat | WILD HOPE
Once on the brink of extinction, the Iberian lynx has been given a chance to thrive again.
Special: 17:23
Watch 2:32
All Creatures Great and Small
Flip the Script
Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse flip the script and play each other's roles in a scene.
Clip: S6 | 2:32
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4 Preview
Helen struggles when Jenny gets some exciting news. Tristan doubts himself in Charlotte's world.
Preview: S6 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Hertling
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Episode: S2025 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2025 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46