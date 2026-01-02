All rights reserved. © 2026
Firing Line

Bari Weiss

Season 2026 Episode 1

Bari Weiss, now editor-in-chief of CBS News, discusses antisemitism during an interview in February 2020 that also explores the rise of isolationism, populism, social media, and the advent of a “post-truth culture.”

Aired: 01/01/26
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Brotherhood of Giants
Male elephants form powerful bonds — and even become adoptive parents together.
How Elephants Learn to Mate
In Amboseli, one male’s opportunity attracts rivals — and the attention of watching juveniles.
How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk
Esau’s journey spans borders that elephants cannot see — but must obey.
Dear D.W.
tba
New class of billionaires solidifies outsized influence
How the new class of billionaires solidified outsized political influence
News Wrap: Zohran Mamdani takes office as New York's mayor
News Wrap: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani pledges to govern 'expansively and audaciously'
National Geographic explorer on his walk around the globe
National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek on his trek around the globe on foot
What Hygge can teach Americans about comfort and happiness
What the Scandinavian concept of hygge can teach Americans about comfort and happiness
Damola Adamolekun joins Geoff Bennett on ‘Settle In’
Damola Adamolekun joins Geoff Bennett for our ‘Settle In’ podcast
Latest Episodes
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: E52
Firing Line
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Episode: E51
Firing Line
Mark Hertling
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Episode: E50
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Episode: E49
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: E48
Firing Line
Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Episode: E47
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: E46
Firing Line
Andrew Ross Sorkin
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Episode: E45
Firing Line
Michael McFaul
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Episode: E44