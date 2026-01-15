All rights reserved. © 2026
Firing Line

Rep. Jim Clyburn

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 26m 46s

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present, his warning for younger generations, and his new book about South Carolina’s first eight Black members of Congress.

Aired: 01/15/26
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Hertling
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Sam Tanenhaus
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Episode: S2025 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cornel West & Robert George
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Episode: S2025 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dave Wiskus
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:46