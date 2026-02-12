Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler

Extras
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end.
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.