All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS TO KEDT FOOD & WINE CLASSIC!
Firing Line

Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler

Season 2026 Episode 7 | 26m 46s

Natalie Winters, co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, and Adam Mockler, Gen Z YouTube host, discuss politics, media, and Trump’s immigration policy in a forum at Hofstra University.

Aired: 02/12/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Preview
James juggles running the village Nativity with a growing to-do list.
Preview: S6 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:47
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7 Scene
The members of Skeldale House prepare for the Darrowby Nativity play and Christmas dinner.
Clip: S6 E7 | 1:47
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Rain Bombs Preview
A deadly—and growing—global weather phenomenon mystifies scientists.
Preview: S53 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:05
Nature
Otter Mom Juggles Raising Triplets
Otter triplets are extremely rare, and raising them pushes a mother to her limits.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:05
Watch 3:03
Nature
Why This Fish Dad Fasts for a Month
This fish dad doesn’t eat for a month to protect his young.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:03
Watch 3:08
Nature
Octopus Mother Propels Her Young to Freedom
For an octopus mother, mating marks the beginning of the end.
Clip: S44 E8 | 3:08
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Oceans"
Ocean parents must master dedication and intelligence to raise their young.
Preview: S44 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6 Preview
VJ Day is announced and Mrs. Hall helps plan the celebrations. Tristan leans on his brother.
Preview: S6 E6 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Firing Line Season 2026
  • Firing Line Season 2025
  • Firing Line Season 2024
  • Firing Line Season 2023
  • Firing Line Season 2022
  • Firing Line Season 2021
  • Firing Line Season 2020
  • Firing Line Season 2019
  • Firing Line Season 2018
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brian O'Hara
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Noa Tishby
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis and the risk of starvation in Afghanistan.
Episode: S2025 E52 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Rob Reiner
Rob Reiner reflects on decades of activism and warns of growing threats to American institutions.
Episode: S2025 E51 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Hertling
Mark Hertling assesses the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy.
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46