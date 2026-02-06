All rights reserved. © 2026
Firing Line

Brian O'Hara

Season 2026 Episode 6 | 26m 46s

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to the latest in Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge, cautioning that prolonged federal enforcement risks eroding police reforms and fragile community trust rebuilt since George Floyd’s murder.

Aired: 02/05/26
