Firing Line

Masih Alinejad

Season 2026 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

Exiled Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad discusses the resistance movement in Iran, details the oppression women face under the regime, and calls for the U.S. to do more to support pro-democracy protesters in a 2022 interview.

Aired: 03/05/26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E50 | 57:46
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Iranian Americans express hope, fear about what comes next
Iranian Americans express hope and fear about what comes next
Clip: S2026 E50 | 5:47
Watch 3:33
PBS News Hour
Iranian strikes on Gulf nations risk pulling more into war
Iranian drone, missile attacks on Gulf nations risk pulling more countries into war
Clip: S2026 E50 | 3:33
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Israel widen strikes on Iran's infrastructure
As U.S.-Israeli strikes intensify, Iran says it's no longer looking to negotiate
Clip: S2026 E50 | 5:09
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
Clip: S2026 E50 | 6:57
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Israelis take shelter as Iran and Hezbollah launch attacks
Israelis take shelter as Iran and Hezbollah launch attacks: 'Here, the wars don't end'
Clip: S2026 E50 | 5:50
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
Trump fires Noem amid controversies over DHS leadership
Trump fires Noem amid controversies over her leadership at DHS
Clip: S2026 E50 | 4:58
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir and broader economic concerns
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir 'Streetwise' and broader economic concerns
Clip: S2026 E50 | 8:04
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: States sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
News Wrap: More than 20 states sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
Clip: S2026 E50 | 4:40
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban
Episode: S2026 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jon Meacham
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Episode: S2026 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brian O'Hara
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Noa Tishby
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Brandon Johnson
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Rep. Jim Clyburn
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Elliot Abrams
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Episode: S2026 E0 | 26:46