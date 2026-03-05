Masih Alinejad

Extras
March 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iranian Americans express hope and fear about what comes next
Iranian drone, missile attacks on Gulf nations risk pulling more countries into war
As U.S.-Israeli strikes intensify, Iran says it's no longer looking to negotiate
John Kirby on concerns about Iran's future after the war
Israelis take shelter as Iran and Hezbollah launch attacks: 'Here, the wars don't end'
Trump fires Noem amid controversies over her leadership at DHS
Lloyd Blankfein on his memoir 'Streetwise' and broader economic concerns
News Wrap: More than 20 states sue Trump over planned 15% global tariff
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Mark Cuban
Historian Jon Meacham reflects on 250 years of American triumphs and tragedies.
Natalie Winters and Adam Mockler, discuss politics and media in a forum at Hofstra University.
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara responds to Trump’s ICE and Border Patrol surge.
Noa Tishby discusses rising hatred and violence against Jews worldwide.
Mayor Brandon Johnson discusses leading Chicago amid ICE raids and clashes with Trump.
Jim Clyburn discusses the role of race in politics in America’s past and present.
Elliott Abrams discusses Venezuela’s future and prospects for democracy.
Bari Weiss, editor-in-chief of CBS News, explains antisemitism during an interview in February 2020.
Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their PBS series “The American Revolution.”