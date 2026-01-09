March 24, 2025

Russia expert Dara Massicot on Russia-Ukraine. Özgür Özel, leader of Turkey's opposition party, on the targeting of Pres. Erdogan's rivals. Olivia Hill, the first elected transgender lawmaker in Tennessee, on the White House's campaign against trans rights. Filmmaker Asako Gladsjo and Dr. Le’Shauna Phinazeeo on their new documentary "The Calling: A Medical School Journey."