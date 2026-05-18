New PBS Doc on the Legacy of W.E.B. Du Bois, an Intellectual Giant of His Era

Civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois was a scholar, journalist and activist — famously the first Black man to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard in 1895 — and is now the subject of a new American Masters documentary: "W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel with a Cause." The film's award-winning director, Rita Coburn, joins the show to discuss Du Bois' groundbreaking work and enduring legacy.