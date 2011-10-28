October 28, 2011

A long shot a short time ago, Herman Cain is shaking up the GOP race. But rising polls numbers brings greater scrutiny. And what happened to Rick Perry's surge? Also, the President tries to bypass Congress. Plus the clock is ticking on the Deficit Reduction Committee. Joining Gwen: John Dickerson, Slate/CBS News; John Harwood, CNBC/NY Times; Jackie Calmes, NY Times; Janet Hook, Wall St. Journal.