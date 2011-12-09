December 9, 2011

Newt Gingrich soars past Mitt Romney in the polls in three out of four early primary states. Rick Perry makes a push, but is it now a two-man race? Plus President Barack Obama makes a push for the payroll tax cut extensions. Joining Gwen: Major Garrett, National Journal; Charles Babington, Associated Press; John Harwood, CNBC and The New York Times; Alexis Simendinger, RealClearPolitics.com.