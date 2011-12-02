December 2, 2011

The unemployment rate fell last month to the lowest since March 2009. Is this a sign of the economy stabilizing? Also, Herman Cain faced allegations of an extramarital affair, Rick Perry had another "oops" moment, and Newt Gingrich surged in the polls. Joining Gwen: Jim Tankersley, National Journal; Greg Ip, The Economist; Karen Tumulty, The Washington Post; Jeff Zeleny, The New York Times