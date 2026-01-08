All rights reserved. © 2026
America's Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Medley

Season 25 Episode 2525 | 28m 25s

Test Cook Erica Turner makes host Bridget Lancaster Bouyourdi (Spicy Greek Baked Feta). Equipment Expert Adam Ried shares his recommended Whisks, and Jack talks all about Mozzarella. Test Cook Becky Hays makes host Julia Collin Davison Green Shakshuka.

Aired: 09/20/24 | Expires: 10/10/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Pastas
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Episode: S26 E2602 | 28:53
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Make-Ahead Masterclass
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Episode: S26 E2601 | 28:23
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Farmer’s Brunch
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Episode: S26 E2605 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Turkey Lasagna and Chocolate Sorbet
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Episode: S26 E2604 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Corn Cakes and Chowder
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Episode: S26 E2603 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Two Takes on Chicken and Rice
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Episode: S26 E2607 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Episode: S26 E2606 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
The Ultimate Holiday Dinner Party
Shrimp Cocktail, Beef Tenderloin with Cilantro-Mint Relish; expensive gadgets
Episode: S26 E2611 | 28:53
Watch 28:53
America's Test Kitchen
Weeknight Chicken and Mashed Potatoes
Cold-Start Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts; Fastest, Easiest Mashed Potatoes; the best paper towels
Episode: S26 E2613 | 28:53
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Pan-Seared Halibut and Ma’amoul
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Episode: S26 E2608 | 28:23