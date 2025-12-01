All rights reserved. © 2025
NPR & PBS for South Texas
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Test Kitchen

The Ultimate Holiday Dinner Party

Season 26 Episode 2611 | 28m 53s

Test cook Antoinette Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison Shrimp Cocktail. Gear Heads hosts Hannah Crowley and Lisa McManus share what expensive gadgets are worth the price. And Julia makes host Bridget Lancaster Easy Beef Tenderloin with Harissa Rub and Cilantro-Mint Relish.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 01/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 1:32
Arthur
Dear D.W.
tba
Clip: 1:32
Watch 14:51
Nature
A City in Nature | WILD HOPE
How does a densely populated nation like Singapore transform into a lush green oasis?
Special: 14:51
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
The story behind one man’s historic Everest descent on skis
The story behind one man’s historic descent of Mount Everest on skis
Clip: E334 | 6:00
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
Lebanese Christians share their feelings about pope’s visit
Peace remains elusive for Lebanese Christians as Pope Leo visits war-torn country
Clip: E334 | 6:52
Watch 2:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu asks Israel’s president for pardon
News Wrap: Netanyahu asks Israel’s president for pardon amid corruption trial
Clip: E334 | 2:00
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
Former USAID employees keep agency’s life-saving work afloat
Former USAID employees keep dismantled agency’s life-saving work afloat
Clip: E334 | 6:19
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
November 30, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: E334 | 24:09
Watch 2:21
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘closed’
News Wrap: Trump declares Venezuela’s airspace ‘closed’ after weeks of escalating tensions
Clip: E333 | 2:21
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
Why many full-time workers can’t afford a place to live
Millions of full-time workers are struggling to afford a place to live. Here’s why
Clip: E333 | 5:42
Watch 5:35
PBS News Hour
Whooping cough cases stay elevated as vaccination rates drop
Whooping cough cases remain elevated as vaccination rates drop
Clip: E333 | 5:35
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Two Takes on Chicken and Rice
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Episode: S26 E2607 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Episode: S26 E2606 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Make-Ahead Masterclass
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Episode: S26 E2601 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Pastas
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Episode: S26 E2602 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Turkey Lasagna and Chocolate Sorbet
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Episode: S26 E2604 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Corn Cakes and Chowder
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Episode: S26 E2603 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Farmer’s Brunch
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Episode: S26 E2605 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Pan-Seared Halibut and Ma’amoul
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Episode: S26 E2608 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Taiwanese Staples
Gua Bao, Taiwanese Pork Rice; our favorite Hoisin sauce
Episode: S26 E2610 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Favorites
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Episode: S26 E2609 | 28:23