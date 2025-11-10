All rights reserved. © 2025
America's Test Kitchen

Taiwanese Staples

Season 26 Episode 2610 | 28m 23s

Test cook Dan Souza makes Gua Bao (Taiwanese steamed buns with braised pork belly) for host Julia Collin Davison. Tasting expert Jack Bishop and host Bridget Lancaster review hoisin sauce. And test cook Maggie Zhu prepares a Quick Taiwanese Pork Rice.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 01/23/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Turkey Lasagna and Chocolate Sorbet
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Episode: S26 E2604 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Corn Cakes and Chowder
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Episode: S26 E2603 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Farmer’s Brunch
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Episode: S26 E2605 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Make-Ahead Masterclass
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Episode: S26 E2601 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Flavor-Packed Pastas
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Episode: S26 E2602 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Two Takes on Chicken and Rice
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting
Episode: S26 E2607 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Episode: S26 E2606 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
Pan-Seared Halibut and Ma’amoul
Pan-Seared Halibut with Wilted Bitter Greens, Ma’amoul; frozen puff pastry tasting
Episode: S26 E2608 | 28:23
Watch 28:23
America's Test Kitchen
New Thanksgiving Favorites
Stuffed Spatchcock Turkey, Shaved Celery Salad; the best slicing knives
Episode: S26 E2609 | 28:23
Watch 28:25
America's Test Kitchen
Chinese Dumplings and Soup
Har Gow, Hong Kong-Style Wonton Noodle Soup; Jack talks all about Chicories
Episode: E2526 | 28:25