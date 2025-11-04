October 17, 2025

Extras
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Uncover the secret world of New York and London’s resilient pigeon flocks.
Who rules the streets -- and skies -- of the city?
Times Square never shuts down, and neither do its pigeons.
Astronauts and Mission Control relive terrifying moments during construction of the ISS.
Discover how pigeons find a mate for life.
November 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
