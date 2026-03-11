All rights reserved. © 2026
NPR & PBS for South Texas (361) 855-2213
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members.
Member Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

March 12, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8117 | 55m 33s

Staff writer for The New York Times Magazine Ronen Bergman discusses the latest news out of the Middle East. Former Acting U.S. Ambassador to Cuba Jeffrey DeLaurentis weighs in on the state of Cuba as it struggles under Donald Trump's oil blockade. Former CEO of Goldman Sachs, Lloyd Blankfein, looks back at his life and career and where he thinks the American economy is heading today.

Aired: 03/11/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
Synagogue attack, Virginia shooting renew security concerns
Synagogue attack and Old Dominion shooting renew security concerns in U.S.
Clip: S2026 E55 | 8:48
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Iran’s leader vows retaliation on Gulf and oil supply
Iran’s new supreme leader vows continued retaliation across Gulf and oil routes
Clip: S2026 E55 | 5:14
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate votes down measure to reopen DHS
News Wrap: Senate votes down measure to reopen Department of Homeland Security
Clip: S2026 E55 | 4:02
Watch 8:41
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on Iran war achievements and how it may end
Middle East analysts on what the Iran war has accomplished and how it might end
Clip: S2026 E55 | 8:41
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Lebanese Christian villages caught in Israel-Hezbollah war
Clip: S2026 E55 | 7:42
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
Remembering neon artist and glass-bending master Wil Kirkman
Clip: S2026 E55 | 2:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2026
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 11, 2026
Adel Nassar; Mostafa Daneshgar; Maryam Alemzadeh; Vivian Salama
Episode: S2026 E8116 | 55:53
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
March 10, 2026
General Joseph Votel; Jeremy Diamond; Lilian Tintori; Senator Andy Kim
Episode: S2026 E8115 | 55:52
Watch 55:21
Amanpour and Company
March 9, 2026
Gideon Sa'ar; Kamal Kharazi; Jason Furman; Debbie Wei Mullin; Sarah LaFleur
Episode: S2026 E8114 | 55:21
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
March 6, 2026
Fred Pleitgen; Mehdi Mahmoudian; Dan Shapiro; David Frum
Episode: S2026 E8113 | 55:53
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
March 5, 2026
Frederik Pleitgen; Admiral Mike Mullen (Ret.); Scott Anderson; Abbas Milani; Noah Feldman
Episode: S2026 E8112 | 55:42
Watch 55:33
Amanpour and Company
March 4, 2026
Chris Murphy; Turki al-Faisal; John Sawers
Episode: S2026 E8111 | 55:33
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
March 3, 2026
Gen. David Petraeus (Ret.); Nic Robertson; Amos Harel; Chrystia Freeland
Episode: S2026 E8110 | 55:50
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
March 2, 2026
Jon Finer; Ellie Geranmayeh; Col. Cedric Leighton; Stephen Fowler
Episode: S2026 E8109 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
February 27, 2028
Jay Inslee; Werner Herzog; Steve Boyes; David Brooks
Episode: S2026 E8108 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
February 26, 2026
Nate Soares; Morgan Neville; Dr. Jean Tang; Michael Hund
Episode: S2026 E8107 | 55:42