Amanpour and Company

November 5, 2025

Episode 8026 | 55m 50s

Christiane sits down with Britain's Prince William in Brazil to discuss his annual Earthshot Prize, awarded to people finding climate solutions for the planet. Brian Lehrer and Ron Brownstein unpack the reaction to Tuesday's off-year elections, including Zohran Mamdani's notable victory in the New York City mayoral race. Scott Galloway discusses his new book, "Notes on Being a Man."

Aired: 11/04/25
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Jaguar Beach
On Costa Rica’s Pacific coast, turtles and jaguars collide in unexpected ways.
Preview: S44 E4 | 0:30
Watch 3:12
Nature
How a Jaguar's Hunt Feeds a Forest
A jaguar’s midnight hunt becomes a feast that feeds the forest.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:12
Watch 3:11
Nature
A Jaguar Love Triangle Caught on Camera
Meet Alonzo, Amanda, and Jorge: three big cats whose lives intertwine in unexpected ways.
Clip: S44 E4 | 3:11
Watch 2:53
Nature
How Jaguars Are Saving Sea Turtles
On Costa Rica’s coast, jaguars are doing more than hunting. They’re helping sea turtles survive.
Clip: S44 E4 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Operation Space Station: Science and Survival Preview
See how ingenuity and teamwork keep the crew alive and doing science 250 miles above Earth.
Preview: S52 E20 | 0:30
Watch 57:53
Made in Texas
Broken Bread
Discover the causes and community responses to the escalating crisis of food insecurity.
Episode: S2 E202 | 57:53
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
'A House of Dynamite' sparks nuclear threat discussion
Netflix’s ‘A House of Dynamite’ sparks discussion about nuclear threats
Clip: E310 | 7:55
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
Judge criticizes immigration crackdown tactics in Chicago
Federal judge sharply criticizes immigration crackdown tactics in Chicago
Clip: E310 | 5:27
Watch 8:19
PBS News Hour
Nigeria rejects Trump's claim of targeted Christian violence
Amid rising violence, Nigeria rejects Trump's claim of targeted Christian persecution
Clip: E310 | 8:19
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
After Kirk’s death, young conservatives carry on his message
After Charlie Kirk’s assassination, young conservatives work to carry on his message
Clip: E310 | 8:18
