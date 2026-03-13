March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Caitlin Dickerson explains how the lives of immigrant families across the U.S. are being reshaped.
Elliott Abrams; Reza Aslan; Caitlin Dickerson
Israelis near Lebanon border try to maintain normal life despite Hezbollah threat
Pregnant migrant girls held at Texas center criticized for inadequate care
News Wrap: Federal judge blocks subpoenas in DOJ's Powell probe
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