April 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Uncover the story of the revival of northwestern India’s legendary tiger clan.
These tigers had lost their fear of humans — and it cost them their lives.
A tiger’s dangerous behavior shocks researchers, until the reason is revealed.
Faced with a powerful male, a mother tiger must choose: mate, or protect her cubs.
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
At Reteti Sanctuary, caretakers prepares to release their oldest orphans into the wild.
A young zebra forms a close bond with her keeper, but not everyone is ready to share the attention.
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