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Amanpour and Company

March 16, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8119 | 55m 39s

Former NATO Commander Richard Shirreff discusses the war with Iran and its impact on oil around the globe. Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian explains the impact on the global economy. Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk on the status of the war in Ukraine under these new circumstances. Reporter Kenneth Vogel takes viewers into Donald Trump's "pardon industry."

Aired: 03/15/26
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Wild Kratts
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
The Butternut Tree- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Athens: Birth of Democracy Preview
Archaeologists investigate the dramatic origins of democracy in ancient Greece 2,500 years ago.
Preview: S53 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Becoming Elephant: The Orphans of Reteti: Baby Steps
In northern Kenya, a remarkable conservation experiment is unfolding at Reteti Sanctuary.
Preview: S44 E11 | 0:30
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E57 | 56:44
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:22
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
Trump demands NATO allies help reopen Strait of Hormuz
As Israel launches Lebanon ground operation, Trump asks allies to help reopen oil route
Clip: S2026 E57 | 4:43
Watch 2:59
PBS News Hour
What Trump said about oil prices in call with PBS News
What Trump said about Iran's infrastructure and oil prices in call with PBS News
Clip: S2026 E57 | 2:59
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
Clip: S2026 E57 | 2:29
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians sparks concerns
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians sparks concerns over religious hatred
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:05
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