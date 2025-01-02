All rights reserved. © 2025
Amanpour and Company

December 17, 2025

Episode 8056 | 55m 50s

The Atlantic's David Graham unpacks White House chief of staff Susie Wiles' bombshell Vanity Fair interview. Brian Winter discusses heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. Correspondent Larry Madowo brings us a special report from Uganda on Bobi Wine. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman explains the platform's uniqueness in an increasingly AI-generated world.

Aired: 12/16/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: E8067 | 55:42
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: E8055 | 55:51