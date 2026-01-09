April 22, 2025

Syrian journalist Rami Jarrah discusses the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by rebel groups. U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on this "watershed moment in Syria's history." U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor explains the U.S. angle on developments in Syria. Abby Edaburn and Jacob Tice on their renewed hope for the return of their brother, journalist Austin Tice, believed to be in Syria.