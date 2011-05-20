May 20, 2011

After infighting between New Gingrich and fellow republicans, the panel examines the current field of GOP candidates. Also, the table reports on campaign fundraising efforts, the scandal rocking the IMF, and the President's clash with Israel's PM on the path to peace in the Mideast. Joining Gwen: Jeanne Cummings/POLITICO, Michael Duffy/TIME, Doyle McManus/Los Angeles Times, Eamon Javers/CNBC.