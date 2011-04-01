April 1, 2011

Encouraging new unemployment figures arrive as Congress debates the budget and tries to avoid a government shutdown. Also, the U.S. hands over some military control in Libya to NATO. Plus, the panel looks at the 2012 GOP hopefuls. Joining Gwen Ifill: Yochi Dreazen, National Journal; Greg Ip, The Economist; Naftali Bendavid, The Wall Street Journal; and Karen Tumulty, The Washington Post.